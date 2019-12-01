We know that quitting smoking is the single best thing you can do to improve your health. Don’t get confused by unproven claims made by tobacco and e-cigarette companies: quit smoking for good.

What’s the Best Way to Quit Smoking for Good?

Despite what Juul and e-cigarette companies want you to believe, switching to vaping (e-cigarettes) is not quitting smoking. E-cigarettes are still tobacco products, and FDA has not approved any e-cigarette as a quit smoking device. In fact, the FDA must crack down on the unproven health claims made by the e-cigarette industry because it's confusing people who want to quit smoking.

What Are the Facts About E-Cigarettes?

The Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. The fact is, e-cigarettes are tobacco products too.

Though we still have a lot to learn about the health consequences of vaping, we are very troubled by what we’ve seen so far. E-cigarettes still produce a number of dangerous chemicals including acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde. As we’ve recently seen on the news, the inhalation of harmful chemicals can cause irreversible lung damage, lung diseases—and even death.

What Should I Do Instead of Switching to E-Cigarettes?

Talk to your healthcare provider about developing a quit smoking plan that includes medication plus counseling. Together, this combination results in the highest rates of success in quitting smoking for good.

Medication

Using quit smoking medications that are proven safe and effective such as nicotine gum, patches, nasal spray, inhaler and lozenges and the non-nicotine medications buproprion (Zyban®) and varenicline (Chantix®) to help relieve physical symptoms. Learn more about these medications and whether your insurance plan may cover them. Counseling We are here to help you learn how to quit smoking. For over 40 years, the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking® program has been helping adult smokers quit using proven ways that are both safe and effective. Even if you have tried to quit in the past, you can access proven-effective quit smoking resources and support with the click of the button.

